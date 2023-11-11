Matilda Castren is ready to enter the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking place from November 9-11.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards

Matilda Castren Insights

Castren has finished under par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 16 rounds played.

Over her last 16 rounds, Castren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Castren's average finish has been 56th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Castren has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Castren has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 42 E 276 0 14 0 1 $256,877

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Castren finished 10th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Pelican Golf Club will play at 6,353 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Castren has played in the past year (6,564 yards) is 211 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Castren's Last Time Out

Castren was in the 87th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which placed her in the ninth percentile among all competitors.

Castren shot better than just 8% of the field at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.76.

Castren carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the field averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Castren did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.5).

Castren's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Maybank Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that last tournament, Castren posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Castren ended the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on two of 16 par-5s, worse than the field's average, 5.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Castren recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

