Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 11, when the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Seminoles. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Florida State (-14.5)
|Over (51)
|Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16
Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)
- The Hurricanes have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.
- In the Hurricanes' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).
- The average total in Miami (FL) games this season is 1.7 fewer points than the point total of 51 in this outing.
Florida State Betting Info (2023)
- The Seminoles have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Seminoles are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it is played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 4-3.
- The Seminoles have played nine games this season and six of them have hit the over.
- The point total average for Florida State games this season is 52.2, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Hurricanes vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Florida State
|39.6
|17
|46
|13.3
|31.8
|19
|Miami (FL)
|32.1
|20
|35.2
|18.7
|26
|22.7
