The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

Offensively, Florida State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by compiling 457.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 36th (332.7 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Miami (FL) is accumulating 32.1 points per contest (38th-ranked). It ranks 30th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (20 points surrendered per game).

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Florida State 437.9 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.2 (22nd) 311.4 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.7 (31st) 176.6 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.4 (58th) 261.3 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.8 (19th) 19 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (3rd) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 2,057 yards on 170-of-251 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 77 times for 469 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has piled up 75 carries and totaled 379 yards with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 683 receiving yards (75.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 60 catches on 79 targets with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put together a 554-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 57 targets.

Colbie Young's 48 targets have resulted in 36 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,459 passing yards for Florida State, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 190 rushing yards (21.1 ypg) on 64 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 99 times for 671 yards (74.6 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 283 yards (31.4 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 17 grabs for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 538 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 365 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

