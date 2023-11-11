Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) will meet their ACC-rival, the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hurricanes will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-14.5)
|49.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-13.5)
|50.5
|-580
|+420
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Florida State has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Seminoles have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
