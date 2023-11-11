CUSA foes will meet when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) meet the Florida International Panthers (4-5). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 32, Florida International 21

Middle Tennessee 32, Florida International 21 Middle Tennessee has compiled a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Blue Raiders have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter.

Florida International has been an underdog in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

The Panthers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +325 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blue Raiders have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)



Middle Tennessee (-10.5) Against the spread, Middle Tennessee is 3-6-0 this year.

The Blue Raiders have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Florida International has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 52.5 points five times this season.

This season, Florida International has played just two games with a combined score over 52.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 42.7 points per game, 9.8 points fewer than the total of 52.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.2 51.6 54.5 Implied Total AVG 34 31.5 36 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-0 0-5

Florida International

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.2 48.8 49.8 Implied Total AVG 29.3 29.2 29.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

