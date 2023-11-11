Minami Katsu will compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Minami Katsu Insights

Katsu has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of her last 19 rounds.

Katsu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Katsu has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five appearances.

Katsu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Katsu will look to continue her streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 40 -2 274 0 14 0 1 $327,828

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,353 yards, Pelican Golf Club is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 204 yards shorter than the average course Katsu has played in the past year (6,557).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Katsu's Last Time Out

Katsu was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic was below average, putting her in the 25th percentile of the field.

Katsu shot better than just 16% of the golfers at the TOTO Japan Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Katsu did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Katsu recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.9).

Katsu had fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 7.8 on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Katsu had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Katsu finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 8.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Katsu recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

