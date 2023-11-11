Looking for an updated view of the Patriot League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

6-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 28-24 vs Lehigh

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Holy Cross jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Lafayette

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

7-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th

58th Last Game: L 37-34 vs Colgate

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lafayette jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Fordham

Fordham Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Fordham

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 27-21 vs Bucknell

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Fordham jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Lafayette

@ Lafayette Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Colgate

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 37-34 vs Lafayette

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Colgate jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Lehigh

Lehigh Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5. Georgetown

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 35-25 vs Lafayette

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgetown jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Bucknell

@ Bucknell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bucknell

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 27-21 vs Fordham

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bucknell jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Lehigh

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-7 | 2-9 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 28-24 vs Holy Cross

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lehigh jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Colgate

@ Colgate Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.