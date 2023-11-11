Paula Creamer will compete at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Creamer at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Creamer Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Paula Creamer Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Creamer has shot under par once, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Creamer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Creamer finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Creamer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 63 +7 291 0 2 0 0 $8,668

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 161 yards shorter than the average course Creamer has played in the past year (6,514).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Creamer's Last Time Out

Creamer shot below average over the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.30 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.22 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at The Ascendant LPGA, which placed her in the 23rd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Creamer was better than only 31% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Creamer failed to card a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Creamer recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.7).

Creamer recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.5 on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

In that most recent competition, Creamer's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Creamer ended The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Creamer fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding four.

