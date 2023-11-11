Phatlum Pornanong will hit the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida to compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11. It's a par-70 that spans 6,353 yards, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 up for grabs.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

Course: Pelican Golf Club

Location: Belleair, Florida

Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Pornanong Odds to Win: +25000

Phatlum Pornanong Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Pornanong has finished better than par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Pornanong has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Pornanong has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five tournaments.

Pornanong has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Pornanong will look to make the cut for the fifth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 43 -1 273 0 12 0 1 $207,954

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Pornanong finished 31st when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Measuring 6,353 yards, Pelican Golf Club is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly higher scoring average of -3.

The average course Pornanong has played in the past year (6,526 yards) is 173 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Pornanong's Last Time Out

Pornanong was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.33-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA ranked in the fifth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Pornanong shot better than 58% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Pornanong carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Pornanong carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.7).

Pornanong carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.5 on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

In that last competition, Pornanong's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Pornanong finished The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Pornanong carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

