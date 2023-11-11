When the South Florida Bulls square off against the Temple Owls at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Bulls will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

South Florida vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Florida (-7) Under (68.5) South Florida 39, Temple 23

Week 11 AAC Predictions

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

The Bulls have beaten the spread five times in eight games.

The Bulls have seen five of its eight games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 68.5 points, 6.2 more than the average point total for South Florida games this season.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Owls.

The Owls is 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Temple has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 7 points or more this season (0-4).

Owls games have hit the over in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The average total for Temple games this season is 14.4 less points than the point total of 68.5 in this outing.

Bulls vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Florida 30.4 37.0 24.3 31.5 35.4 41.4 Temple 20.6 35.8 23.0 32.2 15.7 43.0

