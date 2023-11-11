With Week 11 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Southland, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Nicholls State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-2

4-4 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st

71st Last Game: W 45-32 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Lamar

Lamar Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-1

7-2 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th

87th Last Game: L 45-32 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

3. Lamar

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 41-21 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Nicholls State

@ Nicholls State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-7 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 38-24 vs McNeese

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Texas A&M-Commerce

@ Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Houston Christian

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

4-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th

78th Last Game: W 17-13 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ McNeese

@ McNeese Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-8 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 41-21 vs Lamar

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. McNeese

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-8 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 38-24 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Houston Christian

Houston Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-4

0-6 | 0-4 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana

