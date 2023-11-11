The Stetson Hatters (1-0) play the UNLV Rebels (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Stetson vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: MW Network

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Stetson had a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.

The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 109th.

The Hatters averaged 6.8 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Rebels allowed (70).

Stetson put together a 14-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

Stetson averaged 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.

At home, the Hatters allowed 69.8 points per game, seven fewer points than they allowed away (76.8).

Stetson made more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule