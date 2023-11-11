Saturday's contest between the UNLV Rebels (0-1) and Stetson Hatters (1-0) squaring off at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNLV, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Stetson vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Stetson vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 78, Stetson 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: UNLV (-9.3)

UNLV (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Stetson Performance Insights

With 76.8 points per game on offense, Stetson was 58th in college basketball last season. At the other end, it surrendered 73.8 points per contest, which ranked 284th in college basketball.

The Hatters were 220th in college basketball with 31.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 130th with 30.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Stetson ranked 117th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.8 per game.

The Hatters ranked 16th-worst in college basketball with 9.6 forced turnovers per game, but they helped combat that by ranking 25th-best in college basketball committing 10.1 turnovers per contest.

The Hatters thrived when it came to three-point shooting, as they ranked ninth-best in college basketball in threes (10.0 per game) and 13th-best in shooting percentage from downtown (38.3%).

With 7.9 threes conceded per game, Stetson was 263rd in the country. It allowed a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 280th in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by Stetson last year, 56.4% of them were two-pointers (63.7% of the team's made baskets) and 43.6% were from beyond the arc (36.3%).

