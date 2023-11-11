The Valparaiso Beacons (2-7) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Stetson Hatters (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brown Field in a Pioneer League showdown.

While Valparaiso ranks 10th-worst in the FCS in total offense with 260 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 11th-best (275.2 yards per game allowed). From an offensive standpoint, Stetson is putting up 345.2 total yards per game (74th-ranked). It ranks 78th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (369.8 total yards allowed per game).

Stetson vs. Valparaiso Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Brown Field

Week 11

Stetson vs. Valparaiso Key Statistics

Stetson Valparaiso 345.2 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260 (118th) 369.8 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.2 (13th) 105.4 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.9 (122nd) 239.8 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.1 (94th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has 1,357 passing yards, or 150.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.7% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Kaderris Roberts is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 326 yards, or 36.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Devon Brewer has collected 296 yards (on 95 carries) with five touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin has totaled 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 547 (60.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has four touchdowns.

Nazeviah Burris has 21 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 308 yards (34.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has racked up 298 reciving yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has racked up 739 yards (82.1 ypg) on 72-of-140 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann has racked up 324 yards on 70 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Baret Labus has carried the ball 35 times for 128 yards (14.2 per game).

Solomon Davis has hauled in 40 catches for 557 yards (61.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Brandon Jimenez has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 282 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chris Gundy's 10 catches have yielded 171 yards and one touchdown.

