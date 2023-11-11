The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) will square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) in AAC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are currently heavy, 22.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulane vs. Tulsa matchup.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Tulane vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Tulane has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 22.5-point favorites.

Tulsa has put together a 3-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 22.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Tulane & Tulsa 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150 Tulsa To Win the AAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

