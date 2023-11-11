The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the UCF Knights (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oklahoma State vs. UCF matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline UCF Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-2.5) 64.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-2.5) 64.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

UCF has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Knights have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Oklahoma State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.