UCF vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the UCF Knights (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oklahoma State vs. UCF matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|64.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|64.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- UCF has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Knights have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Oklahoma State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.