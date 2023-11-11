As we enter Week 11 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the MVFC on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Youngstown State Penguins 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Murray State Racers at Illinois State Redbirds 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota Coyotes 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

