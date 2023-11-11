Weiwei Zhang is part of the field from November 9-11 in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking on a par-70, 6,353-yard course.

Looking to wager on Zhang at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Weiwei Zhang Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Zhang has scored better than par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Zhang has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five events, Zhang's average finish has been 44th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

Zhang has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 41 E 287 0 6 0 0 $64,955

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time Zhang played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly higher scoring average of -3.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 146 yards shorter than the average course Zhang has played in the past year (6,499).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 51st percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which placed her in the 10th percentile of the field.

Zhang was better than 81% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Zhang fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the field averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Zhang recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Zhang's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the tournament average of 6.5.

At that last tournament, Zhang's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.3).

Zhang finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 6.2.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Zhang finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.