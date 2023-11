ACC teams will hit the court in eight games on Sunday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Campbell Camels playing the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Northeastern Huskies at Boston College Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Fordham Rams at Miami Hurricanes 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Mercer Bears at Clemson Tigers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Campbell Camels at Virginia Cavaliers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish at NJIT Highlanders 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UConn Huskies at NC State Wolfpack 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ABC DePaul Blue Demons at Louisville Cardinals 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Davidson Wildcats at North Carolina Tar Heels 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)

