In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Aleksander Barkov Jr. to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barkov stats and insights

In five of 12 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

Barkov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Barkov's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:41 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:23 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:12 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 19:28 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:08 Home W 3-1 10/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:14 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.