Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Looking to bet on Barkov's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:00 per game on the ice, is +10.

Barkov has a goal in five games this year through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 12 games this year, Barkov has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 12 games this season, Barkov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Barkov has an implied probability of 70.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Barkov Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 12 Games 3 14 Points 2 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

