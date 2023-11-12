Will Anton Lundell Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 12?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Anton Lundell light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lundell stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Lundell scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lundell has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Lundell averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lundell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|17:01
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.