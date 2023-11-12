Anton Lundell will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks meet at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Looking to bet on Lundell's props? Here is some information to help you.

Anton Lundell vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Lundell has averaged 15:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Lundell has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 13 games this season, Lundell has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Lundell has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 13 games played.

Lundell's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 33.9% chance of Lundell having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 3 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

