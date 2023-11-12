Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 12?
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Carter Verhaeghe going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- Verhaeghe has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Verhaeghe's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:48
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|18:19
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|W 3-1
Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
