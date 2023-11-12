The Florida Panthers, including Carter Verhaeghe, will be on the ice Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Fancy a wager on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 18:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In five of 13 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Verhaeghe has a point in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Verhaeghe has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 3 9 Points 4 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 4

