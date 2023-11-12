Can we expect Eetu Luostarinen finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers clash with the Chicago Blackhawks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Luostarinen stats and insights

  • Luostarinen is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Luostarinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:52 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:25 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:14 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 3-1
10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:06 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.