Will Eetu Luostarinen Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 12?
Can we expect Eetu Luostarinen finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers clash with the Chicago Blackhawks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Luostarinen stats and insights
- Luostarinen is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Luostarinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Home
|W 3-1
Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
