Eetu Luostarinen will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks meet at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Looking to bet on Luostarinen's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Luostarinen has averaged 16:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Luostarinen has yet to score a goal this season through 13 games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 13 contests Luostarinen has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In two of 13 contests this season, Luostarinen has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Luostarinen goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Luostarinen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 3 2 Points 3 0 Goals 2 2 Assists 1

