In the upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Evan Rodrigues to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Rodrigues has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:08 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:45 Home W 3-1 10/21/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 16:54 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:38 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

