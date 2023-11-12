Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Considering a wager on Rodrigues? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 18:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Rodrigues has scored in two of the 13 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In six of 13 games this season, Rodrigues has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 13 games this year, Rodrigues has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Rodrigues' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 4 11 Points 1 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

