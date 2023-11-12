Gustav Forsling will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Florida Panthers face the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for Forsling are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Forsling vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling has averaged 24:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

In two of 13 games this season, Forsling has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in four of 13 games this season, Forsling has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Forsling has an assist in two of 13 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Forsling hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Forsling has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsling Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 3 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.