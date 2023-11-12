The Miami Heat (5-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

BSSW and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Heat vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Spurs 113

Heat vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Heat (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

The Heat have been less successful against the spread than the Spurs this season, putting up an ATS record of 3-6-0, compared to the 4-5-0 mark of the Spurs.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (37.5%).

San Antonio and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 88.9% of the time this season (eight out of nine). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (three out of nine).

The Heat have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-1) this season while the Spurs have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-6).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are putting up just 108.6 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA), but they've played more consistently on defense, where they are giving up 110 points per game (ninth-ranked).

Miami is grabbing 42.8 boards per game (23rd-ranked in league). It is ceding 44.7 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).

The Heat are averaging 25.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Miami is averaging 14.8 turnovers per game this season (19th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.4 turnovers per contest (third-best).

The Heat are 16th in the NBA with 12.2 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

