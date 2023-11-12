Heat vs. Spurs November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) face the Miami Heat (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Heat vs. Spurs Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSSUN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games
- November 11 at the Hawks
- November 1 at home vs the Nets
- November 3 at home vs the Wizards
- November 8 at the Grizzlies
- October 30 at the Bucks
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo averaged 20.4 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 9.2 boards.
- Jimmy Butler's numbers last season were 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 53.9% from the field.
- Tyler Herro's numbers last season were 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 made treys (seventh in NBA).
- Caleb Martin recorded 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Kyle Lowry's numbers last season were 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson recorded 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. He also sank 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Per game, Tre Jones recorded 12.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.6 assists. He also posted 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Zach Collins recorded 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 51.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Jeremy Sochan's numbers last season were 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He sank 45.3% of his shots from the field.
- Devin Vassell averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Heat vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Spurs
|Heat
|113.0
|Points Avg.
|109.5
|123.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.8
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.0%
|34.5%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.