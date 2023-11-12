On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) face the Miami Heat (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo averaged 20.4 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 9.2 boards.

Jimmy Butler's numbers last season were 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Tyler Herro's numbers last season were 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 made treys (seventh in NBA).

Caleb Martin recorded 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Kyle Lowry's numbers last season were 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson recorded 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. He also sank 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Tre Jones recorded 12.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.6 assists. He also posted 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Zach Collins recorded 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 51.8% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremy Sochan's numbers last season were 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He sank 45.3% of his shots from the field.

Devin Vassell averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Heat vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Spurs Heat 113.0 Points Avg. 109.5 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 46.5% Field Goal % 46.0% 34.5% Three Point % 34.4%

