The Miami Heat (5-4) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Heat vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 224.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points four times.

The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 218.6, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Heat are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Miami has won four out of the five games in which it has been favored.

This season, Miami has won four of its five games when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Heat have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs Spurs Additional Info

Heat vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 4 44.4% 108.6 221.6 110 234.9 220.9 Spurs 8 88.9% 113 221.6 124.9 234.9 227.9

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami sports a worse record against the spread in home games (0-4-0) than it does on the road (3-2-0).

The Heat record 108.6 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 124.9 the Spurs give up.

Heat vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Heat and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 3-6 1-4 3-6 Spurs 4-5 3-5 8-1

Heat vs. Spurs Point Insights

Heat Spurs 108.6 Points Scored (PG) 113 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 110 Points Allowed (PG) 124.9 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 2-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

