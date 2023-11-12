The San Antonio Spurs (3-6) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (5-4) on November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Heat vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Spurs Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 25th.

The Heat's 108.6 points per game are 16.3 fewer points than the 124.9 the Spurs give up to opponents.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Heat are averaging more points at home (109.3 per game) than away (108). And they are giving up less at home (108) than away (111.6).

Miami allows 108 points per game at home, and 111.6 on the road.

At home the Heat are collecting 27.3 assists per game, 3.3 more than on the road (24).

Heat Injuries