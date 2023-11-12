Will Kevin Stenlund light the lamp when the Florida Panthers square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

Stenlund has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Stenlund has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:59 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:14 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:10 Home W 3-1 10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:58 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

