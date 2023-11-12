Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. If you're thinking about a bet on Tkachuk against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 19:35 on the ice per game.

Tkachuk has a goal in three of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tkachuk has a point in nine of 13 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Tkachuk has an assist in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 38.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Tkachuk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 3 13 Points 5 3 Goals 2 10 Assists 3

