Sunday's game at Watsco Center has the Fordham Rams (2-0) matching up with the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) at 2:00 PM (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Fordham by a score of 68-64, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Hurricanes head into this contest on the heels of an 81-53 win against Jacksonville on Thursday.

Miami (FL) vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Miami (FL) vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 68, Miami (FL) 64

Miami (FL) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes had a +210 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They put up 69.6 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and gave up 63.6 per outing to rank 159th in college basketball.

Miami (FL)'s offense was less effective in ACC action last season, tallying 67.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 69.6 PPG.

The Hurricanes scored 74.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

In home games, Miami (FL) gave up 7.7 fewer points per game (60.6) than on the road (68.3).

