Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 12?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Nick Cousins a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- Cousins has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Cousins has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Cousins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|W 3-1
Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
