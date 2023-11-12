Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Ekman-Larsson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 23:44 on the ice per game.

Ekman-Larsson has a goal in three games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Ekman-Larsson has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Ekman-Larsson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 13 games played.

Ekman-Larsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 2 7 Points 1 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.