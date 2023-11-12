The injury report for the Florida Panthers (8-4-1) heading into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Sam Bennett C Questionable Lower Body
Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder
Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg
Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique
Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body
Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed
Andreas Athanasiou C Questionable Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Sunrise, Florida
  • Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
  • Their goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks have 31 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • Chicago gives up 3.4 goals per game (41 total), which ranks 15th in the league.
  • Their -10 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Panthers (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.