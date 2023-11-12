Panthers vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - November 12
The injury report for the Florida Panthers (8-4-1) heading into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks have 31 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- Chicago gives up 3.4 goals per game (41 total), which ranks 15th in the league.
- Their -10 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-250)
|Blackhawks (+200)
|6.5
