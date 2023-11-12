The injury report for the Florida Panthers (8-4-1) heading into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Bennett C Questionable Lower Body Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed Andreas Athanasiou C Questionable Undisclosed

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 31 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Chicago gives up 3.4 goals per game (41 total), which ranks 15th in the league.

Their -10 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6.5

