The Florida Panthers will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, November 12, with the Panthers having won three straight games.

The Panthers game against the Blackhawks can be seen on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL, so tune in to take in the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Panthers vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Blackhawks Panthers 5-2 CHI

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 37 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Panthers rank 21st in the NHL with 40 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 13 9 8 17 6 3 43.3% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 12 5 9 14 7 13 54.5% Matthew Tkachuk 13 3 10 13 18 7 100% Evan Rodrigues 13 3 8 11 7 2 25% Carter Verhaeghe 13 5 4 9 10 9 40%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 41 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 13th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 31 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.

