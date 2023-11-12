The Florida Panthers (8-4-1) are heavily favored at home (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7, +200 moneyline odds). Sunday's outing starts at 1:00 PM ET from Amerant Bank Arena on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has played five games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 41.7%, of those games.

Florida has had moneyline odds set at -250 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Chicago has won four of its six games when it is the underdog by +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 5-5-0 6.5 3.2 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.2 2.4 3 11.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.3 2.6 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.6 3.5 5 13.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

