The Florida Panthers (8-4-1) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers have won three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Panthers are 7-2-1 in their past 10 contests, totaling 32 goals while allowing 24 in that time. On 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (11.5%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Sunday's game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Panthers 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-250)

Panthers (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 8-4-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime contests.

In the five games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-0-1 record (good for nine points).

Florida has finished 1-1-1 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering three points).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in nine games (7-2-0, 14 points).

In the five games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 3-2-0 record (six points).

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 5-3-1 (11 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to register six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.58 27th 9th 2.85 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 2nd 34.5 Shots 27 31st 6th 27.9 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 26th 12.5% Power Play % 11.63% 27th 23rd 74.42% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 11th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.