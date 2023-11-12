Matthew Tkachuk and Corey Perry are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Florida Panthers meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Florida, Sam Reinhart has 17 points in 13 games (nine goals, eight assists).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has picked up 14 points (1.1 per game), scoring five goals and adding nine assists.

Tkachuk has posted three goals and 10 assists for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.6 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 35th in the NHL.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his team with 11 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled seven goals and four assists in 12 games (playing 19:19 per game).

With eight total points (0.7 per game), including two goals and six assists through 12 games, Nick Foligno is crucial for Chicago's offense.

This season, Chicago's Perry has eight points (three goals, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 1-4-0 this season, compiling 134 saves and giving up 18 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .882 save percentage (56th in the league).

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.58 27th 9th 2.85 Goals Allowed 3.42 22nd 2nd 34.5 Shots 27 31st 6th 27.9 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 26th 12.5% Power Play % 11.63% 27th 23rd 74.42% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 11th

