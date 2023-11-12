The Florida Panthers (8-4-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) at home on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 71.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (5-2).

Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 73.3%.

In seven of 13 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 40 (21st) Goals 31 (29th) 37 (9th) Goals Allowed 41 (13th) 5 (26th) Power Play Goals 5 (26th) 11 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (7th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Florida has gone 7-2-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Florida went over five times.

The Panthers have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.2 higher than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 40 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Panthers are ranked ninth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 37 total goals (2.8 per game).

Their goal differential (+3) ranks them 11th in the NHL.

