Player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Florida Panthers host the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) and plays an average of 21:02 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 0 2 2 4 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 14 points (1.1 per game), scoring five goals and adding nine assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 5 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 4

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Matthew Tkachuk has scored three goals and added 10 assists through 13 games for Florida.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 2 at Capitals Nov. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 1 1 7 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 1 0 1 8 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 1 1 5

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Bedard has scored seven goals (0.6 per game) and collected four assists (0.3 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 11 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 17.9%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 9 2 2 4 5 vs. Devils Nov. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 30 1 0 1 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 27 1 0 1 3

