Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Blackhawks on November 12, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Florida Panthers host the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
|Panthers vs. Blackhawks Prediction
|Panthers vs. Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) and plays an average of 21:02 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 14 points (1.1 per game), scoring five goals and adding nine assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Matthew Tkachuk has scored three goals and added 10 assists through 13 games for Florida.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Bedard has scored seven goals (0.6 per game) and collected four assists (0.3 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 11 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 17.9%.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 9
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.