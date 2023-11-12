When the Florida Panthers square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Ryan Lomberg light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

Lomberg has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Lomberg has zero points on the power play.

Lomberg's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 9:38 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:20 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:18 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 3-1 10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:04 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

