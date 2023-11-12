Should you bet on Sam Bennett to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett 2022-23 stats and insights

In 14 of 63 games last season, Bennett scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

Bennett posted four goals and five assists on the power play.

Bennett's shooting percentage last season was 8.3%. He averaged 2.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.

The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

