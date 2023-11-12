The Florida Panthers, with Sam Reinhart, are in action Sunday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Reinhart? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart has averaged 21:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

In seven of 13 games this season Reinhart has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Reinhart has a point in nine games this season (out of 13), including multiple points eight times.

Reinhart has had an assist in a game six times this season over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 3 17 Points 1 9 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

