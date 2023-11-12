Can we anticipate Steven Lorentz lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Lorentz scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
  • Lorentz has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 9:45 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 8:22 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:33 Home W 3-1
10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 5:37 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

